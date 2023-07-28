Advertise With Us
Hire One

Crews continue to replace turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ever since Monday, crews have been hard at work ripping up the existing turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium ahead of the 2023 high school football season. In a just a matter of days the existing playing surface has been completely ripped up.

“Hopefully the turf will be done. We’re expecting a week before high school kickoff we’ll be playing our games here,” said School Board President Sherry McDade.

The work is part of the agreement to transfer Ladd to the school system from the city. District 2 City Councilman William Carroll says the project costs somewhere between $300,000-$600,000. He says the field needed to be upgraded because of safety concerns.

“One of the most important things about a playing surface like this is the fall impact on the field and making sure the impact granules are right, said Carroll. “The field was aging so that had to be done. There were some holes that needed to be adjusted where there was some shrinkage over the years.”

Councilman Carroll says the turf was last replaced around 10-12 years ago. Now that the old turf is up crews hope to tie up some loose ends before putting the new surface down.

“Basically, putting down new wood to secure the turf,” said McDade.

After the turf is finished the next step will be to get through this season including the three HBCU games this fall before shutting Ladd down for 18 months to renovate it and officially turn it into Murphy’s home stadium.

“We know we want to remodel Ladd Peebles Stadium because of the age that it is and hopefully we’ll be able to do that not within the next year but hopefully within the next year and a half to two years we’ll come in here with some new plans to bring it to the 21st century,” said McDade.

McDade days so far, the school system has set aside $5.2 million for murphy’s stadium. Meanwhile I also spoke with the executive director of the gulf coast challenge who says they’re excited about the progress on the field, and they look forward to working with the city and the school system going forward.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Latest News

Broad Street reopens Saturday with ribbon cutting, fun run/walk
Broad Street reopens Saturday with ribbon cutting, fun run/walk
Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce's 10th Annual Kid's Day set Saturday
Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce's 10th Annual Kid's Day set Saturday
Crews continue to replace turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Crews continue to replace turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
Operation Backpack wraps up Friday
Operation Backpack wraps up Friday