Crews continue to replace turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ever since Monday, crews have been hard at work ripping up the existing turf at Ladd-Peebles Stadium ahead of the 2023 high school football season. In a just a matter of days the existing playing surface has been completely ripped up.

“Hopefully the turf will be done. We’re expecting a week before high school kickoff we’ll be playing our games here,” said School Board President Sherry McDade.

The work is part of the agreement to transfer Ladd to the school system from the city. District 2 City Councilman William Carroll says the project costs somewhere between $300,000-$600,000. He says the field needed to be upgraded because of safety concerns.

“One of the most important things about a playing surface like this is the fall impact on the field and making sure the impact granules are right, said Carroll. “The field was aging so that had to be done. There were some holes that needed to be adjusted where there was some shrinkage over the years.”

Councilman Carroll says the turf was last replaced around 10-12 years ago. Now that the old turf is up crews hope to tie up some loose ends before putting the new surface down.

“Basically, putting down new wood to secure the turf,” said McDade.

After the turf is finished the next step will be to get through this season including the three HBCU games this fall before shutting Ladd down for 18 months to renovate it and officially turn it into Murphy’s home stadium.

“We know we want to remodel Ladd Peebles Stadium because of the age that it is and hopefully we’ll be able to do that not within the next year but hopefully within the next year and a half to two years we’ll come in here with some new plans to bring it to the 21st century,” said McDade.

McDade days so far, the school system has set aside $5.2 million for murphy’s stadium. Meanwhile I also spoke with the executive director of the gulf coast challenge who says they’re excited about the progress on the field, and they look forward to working with the city and the school system going forward.

