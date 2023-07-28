Crumbl Cookies unveils Shark Week cookie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Shark Week, and Crumbl Cookies is getting into the spirit with the Sugar Shark Cookie!

Both the Spring Hill (4356 Old Shell Road Ste. A) and Daphne (1802 US HWY 98 Ste. D) locations are featuring the cookies this week. And if you don’t have a Crumbl near you, they just announced they are opening two new locations in West Mobile and Gulf Shores in the back half of 2023!

You better get them fast, however, as the flavors rotate every Monday! Here’s a look at this week’s flavor lineup:

SUGAR SHARK FT SHARK WEEK

A delicate vanilla cookie topped with a creamy swirl of blue vanilla frosting and a gummy shark.

STRAWBERRY ICE CREAM BAR

A strawberry-and-vanilla-stuffed cookie layered with whipped vanilla buttercream and a sweet sprinkle of vanilla strawberry streusel.

ORIGINAL FT. M&M’S® CANDIES

The tried-and-true cookie peppered with sweet and crispy M&M’s® Candies.

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIES & CREAM

The smoothness of chocolate and peanut butter with the sweet crunch of cookies & cream bits.

LEMON CUPCAKE

A lemony vanilla cookie topped with a swirl of velvety lemon frosting and a touch of white sprinkles.

MYSTERY COOKIE

Is it one of your favorites, or something you haven’t tried yet? Spring Hill is featuring Dirt Cake and Daphne has Chocolate Cupcake!

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.