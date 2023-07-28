Advertise With Us
Three of the men were found in Arkansas.
Four men arrested after over 200 pounds of liquid meth found in Florence home(FPD)
By Javon Williams and Aria Pons
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Drug Task Force was investigating drug activity at a home in Florence. During the investigation, agents observed a black male and Hispanic males leaving the home.

Agents made contact with the Hispanic males but nothing was located on them or in their vehicle at the time of contact. The black male was stopped and he attempted to eat Marijuana. Jasmon Foster, 35 was arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana - 2nd degree and tampering with evidence.

Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents obtained a search warrant for the home. Although the home was unoccupied, agents did locate an active Methamphetamine conversion lab, this is where liquid methamphetamine is converted to Methamphetamine(ICE). Officials say that often times the liquid methamphetamine is transported to the lab destination in common everyday containers.

During the search, agents found various containers that were undergoing various stages in the cooking process. Officials say nearly 19 pounds of finished product was located inside the home.

To put it in perspective, Drug Task Force Director Chuck Hearn says busting meth labs usually leads to investigators recovering less than ten pounds of solid methamphetamine.

“This is one of the largest ones that we’ve been associated with,” Hearn said. “One of the biggest ones in our area. Definitely one of the largest seizures of methamphetamine in Lauderdale County.”

The total amount of liquid methamphetamine located weighs over 200 pounds(25 gallons), it is estimated that between 9-13 pounds of methamphetamine(ICE) can be extracted from one gallon of liquid methamphetamine. The street value of the Methamphetamine (ICE) if sold in grams would be between $2 million and $3 million.

Officers with the Florence Police Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’'s Office deputies maintained the security of the home until DEA-contracted clean-up crews assisted in removing the waste. Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says this is a huge win for his officers and the task force.

“This was a huge bust,” Sheriff Hamilton said. “Probably the biggest in this county and this area by far.”

Agents sent out a “BOLO” for the vehicle of the Hispanic males after it was learned that they were staying in a hotel but left after contact with law enforcement. Shortly after the BOLO was sent, the Hispanic males were found in Arkansas. The three were taken into custody and are awaiting extradition to Alabama.

Jose Salamon, Edgar Reyes and Victor Gonzalez will all be charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine once they are extradited.

Foster was additionally charged with trafficking in Methamphetamine and Conspiracy to traffic Methamphetamine.

Hearn said the public should know that methamphetamine is moved all over the country. There is a meth network in Florence just as there is in other places around the United States.

“I believe these types of things happen all over the country,” Hearn said. “I believe we were fortunate enough to find this one. Through the hard work of all these agencies that were involved, we were able to find it.”

The following assisted in the investigation and arrest of the four men:

  • Florence Police Department
  • Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lauderdale County District Attorney’s Office
  • DEA
  • FBU Safe Streets Task Force
  • ALEA Narcotics
  • Colbert County Drug Task Force
  • Colbert County Sheriff’s Office
  • Franklin County Sheriff’s Office
  • Russellville Police Department
  • Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office
  • Lawrence County Drug Task Force
  • Huntsville Police Department

