Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary

Get ready for three days of live jazz music in the city of Mobile
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for three days of live jazz music in the city of Mobile. For the 25th year, Mobile will celebrate jazz as the Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival begins.

It starts with 25 years of jazz gala with live performances.

“25 is here, and it means so much because in 25 years we have seen so many young people that started with us at 7,8,9 and most of them will be attending college with music scholarships,” founder Creola Ruff said.

One of those students is Leah Mabien. The high school junior will perform this weekend with the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp Orchestra.

“I’m really excited I performed last year with the group. And it’s just been so fun with learning the music,” Mabien said.

The jazz camp along with the festival works with students like Leah to find what they love the most about music.

“Once I finally understood what I was here to do. What I was doing and found joy in it, then it became amazing. So, to all the young musicians this year, I’ve been telling them at least give it a full try,” Mabien said.

“And we always invite them to come out to the festival, and we make sure that they meet all of our performers. And especially, we make sure that they meet the performer that plays the same instrument that they play,” Ruff said.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Mobile Civic Center. Performances start at 5:30 p.m. on both days. Tickets are only 15 dollars.

It’s all to celebrate 25 years of jazz on the gulf coast.

“Come and enjoy this music. It’s a lot of fun, but it has a purpose. It’s a party with a purpose,” Donald Harrison said.

“We would just like to invite everybody to come out and lay back and enjoy the good music,” Ruff said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: Complete story
Tragedy on the Baldwin Beach Express: The Complete Story

Latest News

Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot now $940 million after months without a big winner
The man authorities are searching for is 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh of Lucedale.
George Co. law enforcement searching for suspect accused of murdering wife
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday