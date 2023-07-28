Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival celebrates its 25th anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Get ready for three days of live jazz music in the city of Mobile. For the 25th year, Mobile will celebrate jazz as the Gulf Coast Ethnic and Heritage Jazz Festival begins.

It starts with 25 years of jazz gala with live performances.

“25 is here, and it means so much because in 25 years we have seen so many young people that started with us at 7,8,9 and most of them will be attending college with music scholarships,” founder Creola Ruff said.

One of those students is Leah Mabien. The high school junior will perform this weekend with the Marcus Johnson Summer Jazz Camp Orchestra.

“I’m really excited I performed last year with the group. And it’s just been so fun with learning the music,” Mabien said.

The jazz camp along with the festival works with students like Leah to find what they love the most about music.

“Once I finally understood what I was here to do. What I was doing and found joy in it, then it became amazing. So, to all the young musicians this year, I’ve been telling them at least give it a full try,” Mabien said.

“And we always invite them to come out to the festival, and we make sure that they meet all of our performers. And especially, we make sure that they meet the performer that plays the same instrument that they play,” Ruff said.

The festival is Saturday and Sunday at the Mobile Civic Center. Performances start at 5:30 p.m. on both days. Tickets are only 15 dollars.

It’s all to celebrate 25 years of jazz on the gulf coast.

“Come and enjoy this music. It’s a lot of fun, but it has a purpose. It’s a party with a purpose,” Donald Harrison said.

“We would just like to invite everybody to come out and lay back and enjoy the good music,” Ruff said.

