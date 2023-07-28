Advertise With Us
Heat building

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - We continue to track the potential for another oppressive heat wave for the Gulf Coast. Moisture will gradually return to the forecast area as we head into the weekend.

We have a heat advisory in effect for Saturday. Heat index values will range close to 107 by Sunday.

There is a chance of scattered storms Saturday evening, and again Sunday. The moisture increase will bring us heat index values up near 110 next week. We will also see the possibility of near record highs and actual temperatures near 100 degrees.

Next week could be the hottest week of the summer.  Our only relief will be in the form of spotty thunderstorms each afternoon.

