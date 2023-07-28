Heat will continue to build over the weekend

(WALA) - Heat will continue to build over the upcoming weekend, leading to near triple-digit temperatures next week. A large ridge of upper-level high pressure, often referred to as the “heat dome,” will be moving closer to our area. As this happens, our temperatures will increase day by day, culminating in triple-digit temperatures early next week. For now, temperatures will be in the middle 90s this afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and storms.

TODAY:

Friday’s forecast will be very similar to the last few days. This afternoon will be hot with a mix of sun and clouds. There is a possibility that a few isolated downpours could occur. Any showers or storms that develop this afternoon will fade in the evening hours.

WEEKEND:

Rain chances do not change much heading into the weekend. We will keep the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. However, temperatures will rise. By Sunday, our highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values near 107 degrees. A heat advisory may be issued.

HEAT WAVE:

Next week is looking incredibly hot as the heat dome builds into our area. Some forecast models are more aggressive with the heat compared to others, but the overall consensus is that next week will be very hot. Daytime temperatures will be near triple digits, and heat index values will be even higher. It is vital to prepare for the heat next week. As always during summer heat waves, stay hydrated and take frequent shade and air conditioning breaks when possible.

BEACHES:

The beach forecast this weekend is looking great! There is a low risk for rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.