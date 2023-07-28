Advertise With Us
Learning about Coral Catsharks with Mississippi Aquarium

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Shark Week celebrations continue on Studio 10! On Friday, Mississippi Aquarium stopped by the studio and brought one of its coral catsharks.

Lizzy Whigham and Eric Gallichant with Mississippi Aquarium talked about the shark, its leopard-like pattern, where the shark is commonly found, and what it typically eats.

Although Shark Week is wrapping up on Studio 10, habitats at the aquarium give visitors the opportunity to see sharks anytime and even get hands-on in the touch pools.

Mississippi Aquarium is one of the newest aquariums in the country and opened in August of 2020. It is located at 2100 E. Beach Blvd., in Gulfport, MS. The aquarium is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more details, click HERE.

