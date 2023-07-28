Advertise With Us
Man dies in wreck of 3-wheeled motorcycle on Mobile Street

(Pixabay)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Officers responded just after 6 a.m. Friday to an accident at Mobile Street and Prichard Avenue involving a single three-wheeled motorcycle. 

They found the crashed motorcycle and the deceased victim, 47-year-old Antoine Dennis.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Dennis was traveling north on Mobile Street and lost control while attempting to negotiate the right curve to eastbound Prichard Avenue, police said. He was thrown from the motorcycle, resulting in fatal injuries.

Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

