Miss Junior Juneteenth Mariah Smith encouraging people to be comfortable in their own skin

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UMS-Wright student Mariah Smith won Miss Junior Juneteenth in June. She is using her platform to promote confidence, encourage others to be comfortable in their own skin and motivate youth to participate in the arts.

She and her father, Enoch Smith, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to talk more about her efforts.

