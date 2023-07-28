Pensacola PD: Suspect in Creighton Road shooting arrested in Georgia

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The suspect in a fatal Pensacola shooting is in custody in Georgia, according to the Pensacola Police Department.

Authorities said 22-year-old Trevoir Vanderhall of Pensacola was arrested late Thursday in Coweta County, Ga.

The shooting occurred on July 20 on Creighton Road.

Pensacola police said they developed information on the Vanderhall early in the investigation and issued an arrest warrant.

Late Thursday night, Coweta County authorities stopped Vanderhall for speeding in Coweta County and took him into custody after discovering he was wanted for first-degree premeditated homicide in Pensacola, according to police.

Vanderhall is being held in Georgia with no bond pending extradition back to Pensacola, according to authorities.

