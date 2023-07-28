Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - John Edd Thompson, the longtime chief meteorologist for FOX10 News until he retired in 2009, suffered an attack at a gas station in Mobile on Tuesday – the same day he turned 81.

Thompson, who retired in 2009, said he had just eaten lunch with his wife and had pulled in to get gas at the Murphy USA station on University Boulevard near Cottage Hill Road. He said a white man in is mid- to late-20s came up to him and asked for money. He said when he told the man he did not carry cash, the assailant called him a liar and cursed.

“I started to get into the right side of the car,” he said. “And he grabbed me by his right hand and started punching me in the face.”

Thompson showed off bruising on his arms and knee, including a particularly big splotch on his left arm that he said bled profusely.

“Then he decided to throw me down on the concrete. … I got thrown down on the concrete,” he said. “And before it was over with, he got in his car and he acted like he was gonna run me over.”

Thompson said after bystanders said to call 911, the man hopped in his dark green Ford and sped off down University Boulevard toward Grelot Road.

Thompson said he sought medical attention and learned he had suffered sprains but no broken bones. He said he reported the assault to Mobile police the next day.

It has been quite a long time, Thompson said, since he was in a physical fight.

“When you get to be 81, you don’t go around looking for fights,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.