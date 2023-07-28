Advertise With Us
Hire One

Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property

Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her family's land.(Jørund Føreland Pedersen/ Wikipedia/ CC BY-SA 3.0 via MGN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - Snoop Dogg is the latest celebrity to donate to a GoFundMe campaign for a 93-year-old woman trying to hold on to her family’s land.

The rapper made a $10,000 donation through his record label, Death Row Records, to Josephine Wright.

Her parcel on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina is at the center of a legal battle with developers.

The land has been in her husband’s family since the Civil War.

However, she’s being sued by a developer who claims her satellite dish, shed and screened-in porch are delaying the construction of planned new homes because the items are encroaching on the planned property.

Wright has filed a countersuit, claiming a constant barrage of tactics – including intimidation, harassment and trespassing – have been used to try to force her to sell her property.

NBA player Kyrie Irving has also joined the cause, donating $40,000 last month and actor Tyler Perry asked how he can help on Instagram.

Currently, the campaign has raised more than $270,000 toward its $350,000 goal.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell
‘There was no kidnapping’: Attorney for Carlee Russell releases statement on her behalf

Latest News

FILE - New York City police officers stand guard outside the Riverdale Jewish Center, Thursday...
Judge orders release of 3 of ‘Newburgh Four,’ assails FBI’s role in a post-9/11 terror sting
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in...
Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case
ALDOT Director John Cooper has harassment trial delayed due to separate civil case
ALDOT Director John Cooper has harassment trial delayed due to separate civil case
Investigators say suspect in deadly Baldwin Beach Express had a BAC double the legal limit
Suspect had BAC level double legal limit during Baldwin Beach Express deadly crash, according to investigators
Investigators say suspect in deadly Baldwin Beach Express had a BAC double the legal limit
Investigators say suspect in deadly Baldwin Beach Express had a BAC double the legal limit