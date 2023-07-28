Suspect had BAC level double legal limit during Baldwin Beach Express deadly crash, according to investigators

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - There are breaking details about the crash on the Baldwin Beach Express that killed four innocent people last month.

David Colburn, the suspected drunk driver accused of causing the wreck, made his first court appearance Thursday morning. Prosecutors revealed new evidence in the case, and the victims’ families made the trip from Birmingham to hear it all play out.

Tim and Jeanna Speegle of Trussville and Christie and Maggie Lowe of Pelham were killed.

The results of the suspect’s toxicology report are striking.

According to prosecutors, David Colburn’s blood alcohol content was more than double the legal limit at .167.

The 60-year-old is charged with four counts of manslaughter and a DUI.

“We have him five seconds before the crash, and by him, I mean the defendant, driving 85 miles per hour, and it’s a 55 mile per hour zone,” said Teresa Heinz, Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney. “He had a blood alcohol level of .167, I believe.”

FOX10 News’s Lacey Beasley also caught up with Colburn’s defense attorney Yancey Burnett.

“My client is so upset and feels horrible for the loss of these families having four people that tragically died, and he feels horrible about that, but at the same time, he’s not guilty of these crimes either,” said Burnett. “The accusation is that he was reckless, and he was under the influence, and he caused the death of these four people. All three of those things we certainly deny, and today’s prelim hearing made it clear that there are significant questions about all those things.”

Brenda Skinner, grandmother to the Lowe family, said sitting through court was grueling.

“You know the story, and you know it in your heart, but you just don’t want to hear it again,” said Skinner. “It just makes your stomach nervous and everything. It was hard, it was a hard day.”

The family is now trying to navigate life without Christie, the leader of the pack, and they hope for justice.

“Kids are starting back to school and trying to figure out what is the passcode to this or how to get on a website because mom used to do all that,” she said. “Who’s going to take them school shopping? I feel very confident with Detective Overstreet, and with everyone that is working on this case for us. I think they are totally invested and doing the best they can to get justice.”

Skinner also said her son Tim Lowe, also involved in the crash, will have spinal surgery Monday. Gwynny, 12, is still in a wheelchair.

This case now headed to a grand jury.

