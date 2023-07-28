Tips to keep A/C efficient during heat wave

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are expected to get even hotter as we move into next week. This latest heat wave not only has air conditioners working overtime -- but the technicians who fix them -- pulling in 12 to 14 hour days.

Service Air Eastern Shore says while they don’t expect to slow down -- there are things you can do to keep your ac unit running efficiently and save on your energy bill.

Unrelenting heat continues to set records. As we gear up for our next heat wave here along the Gulf Coast -- those air conditioners are no doubt flexing their muscles this summer.

Glenn Geddes with Service Air Eastern Shore says they’ve been busy answering calls since June.

“When it’s above 95 -- we get all the call volume we can possibly do,” said Glenn.

As we enter August -- Glenn and his team are not expecting to slow down. To avoid having them make a house call -- Glenn offers these tips:

When it comes to your thermostat -- have the fan on auto.

“They could set the program to where it turns up to 75 or 76 something like that while they are gone,” said Glenn.

He recommends 72 to 74 at night -- ideally keeping it within the 3 to 4 degrees of when your not at home -- that way your unit is not having to work overtime. That will also keep your energy bill in check.

Keep the blinds closed -- to keep the sun out. He says that will make a big difference. And at the top of the list to keep your A/C running efficiently as possible -- change those filters -- more often than you think.

“This is a new filter -- they should be changed every 30 days. I know they sell them for 90 day filters but our air conditioners run a lot of hours here and so you really need to change them once a month, especially this time of year. This is the least expensive thing you can do on an air conditioner and it’s one of the most important,” said Glenn.

He also recommends having your A/C unit serviced and maintained before the busy summer season to ensure it’s working properly.

