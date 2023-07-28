A trip to The Wharf

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be time to head back to school for many, but for others, summer continues! If you’re in Baldwin County and looking for something to do with the family, visit The Wharf in Orange Beach!

“Summer certainly is a popular time here at The Wharf and not just during the day, but at night as well, Jim Cox, The Wharf’s spokesperson said. “We’ve got different things that go on every night. Mondays are hugely popular because we have our Sparks After Dark, our fireworks celebration that goes up every Monday night at 8:45 p.m. Then also, every night at 8:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., we have SPECTRA, which is our laser light and sound show and everybody loves that. Then we have different themes every night of the week in the summer. Something for everyone.”

If you’re in the mood for shopping and dining, The Wharf has many options.

“Summertime is a very big boost,” Darryl Roberts, owner of The Sugar Shack Café said. “There’s a lot of tourists we have coming down in the summertime. I’ve been here 18 years. It’s really grown since we got the new owner now.”

There are many local shops here, so give yourself plenty of time to enjoy exploring the stores on Main Street. If you need more time, you can also plan a stay here.

“We are a summer vacation destination,” Johnny Wiggins, co-owner of House of Jerky said. “Without our vacationers, we probably could not exist because of that. We have a good time here at The Wharf. It’s a lot of fun to meet our customers. We have customers that come back year after year and meet with us.”

In addition to retail and eateries, there’s also plenty of attractions here like the Ferris wheel, The Wharf express train, and The Wharf Marina. For live music, there’s a place for that too.

“Our Amphitheater here, our concerts are so, so, so popular and those aren’t just a summerlong event, we have great concerts coming up booked all the way out until October here,” Cox said. “So, that’s a big draw for not just locals, but a lot of people come in from the Southeast to see their favorite artist here. So, yeah, we’re going to be busy here. Summer might be feeling like it’s wrapping up, we’ll be busy well into the fall here at The Wharf.

So, if you’re looking for something fun to do in Baldwin County, make sure to make a stop at this entertainment district.

For details on upcoming events, make sure to check out The Wharf’s events calendar HERE.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.