ADOC seeking man who escaped from Mobile Work Release

Kent Woods
Kent Woods(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is looking for an inmate who escaped from Mobile Work Release today.

Thirty-six-year-old Kent Woods was serving a 10-year prison sentence for first-degree robbery at the Mobile Community Based Facility and Community Work Center, 2423 N. Beltline Hwy., in Prichard. Woods was found to be missing during an institutional count.

Woods is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants, authorities said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kent Woods is asked to notify local law enforcement agency, Mobile Work Release, or call the Alabama Department of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.

You may also call CrimeStoppers’ 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (833-251-7867); or download the P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password in order to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

