Bizarre, but not criminal? Mobile County Sheriff says they’re investigating after defrocked priest left for Spain with woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning new details about a former priest who was kicked out of the Mobile Archdiocese after he left the country with an 18-year-old woman.

The archdiocese said Alex Crow abandoned his assignment at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. It called his behavior “totally unbecoming of a priest”.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch called the circumstances bizarre, but not criminal, yet. He said his department is investigating and so far, there’s been nothing criminal to report back.

According to Burch, the 18-year-old’s family did fly to Spain and found their daughter unharmed and with the former priest on her own will.

Burch said her family is desperately trying to convince her to come back home.

“My understanding through my investigators, when family met up with them, they were in separate bedrooms in an airbnb type situation. The 18-year-old is adamant that there’s no intimate relationship. Just kind of a bizarre story,” Burch said.

Burch said the priest and his sermons about demons and exorcism gained him a sort of following from former and current McGill-Toolen High School students involved in his youth group.

Burch said, “It appears he had a few followers and those numbers have dropped off because of some complaints made to the archdiocese but what I can gather, most of those relationships, and I say relationships, are nothing intimate.”

McGill-Toolen High School released a statement on its Facebook page from the school’s principal and president. It said they are stunned by the news regarding Alex crow but that “Mr. Crow was never employed by McGill-Toolen CHS. We welcome our priests to visit theology classes and hear confessions when they can. Mr. Crow did visit some theology classrooms, and hear confessions during the period, September through December 2021. He also celebrated one school mass that year. He has not chaperoned any school trips or retreats.”

Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Mobile where Crow ministered, posted a statement on Facebook too. It said in part, “This has been an emotional and trying week for our parish...As we process what has happened, we must remember to hold tightly to our faith.”

Sheriff Burch said they did let Italian and federal authorities know about the situation.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating. Burch said if you have any information about this case, give them a call.

