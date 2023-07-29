Advertise With Us
Hire One

Carlee’s false report not the first. Here are others.

In March, Dothan police received reports of an attempted abduction in a Walgreens parking lot, wasting valuable staff until a video disputed the account.
Video shows what happened in reported attempted kidnapping that police say did not happen.
Video shows what happened in reported attempted kidnapping that police say did not happen.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carlee Russell’s lies shine a light on those who make false police reports.

Her case stands out because of the frantic search after family, friends, and authorities believed a man kidnapped her along a Birmingham metro interstate.

Read more: Carlee Russell’s charged in kidnapping hoax

Bogus police reports are not unusual, though few get the attention Russell’s received.

This week, Florida police charged an 11-year-old girl after she claimed someone had abducted her 14-year-old friend.

The girl told law enforcement that a YouTube challenge inspired her to carry out the 911 hoax, which she believed “would be funny,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reported.

In March, a woman told her family she had been the target of an attempted kidnapping in Dothan.

Police claim they wasted valuable resources investigating because video revealed the woman, who did not report the matter directly to officers, manufactured the story.

Her family stuck by her account.

(Watch video of the incident above this story.)

On recent occasions, Dothan officers responded to false calls of shootings that left victims seriously wounded and for which they spent needless hours investigating.

Called “swatting,” false reports have become a fad nationwide.

In another Dothan incident about three years ago, a man called reported his son had shot a sibling in the head, and a few minutes later somebody made a similar call. Neither incident happened.

Making false police reports is a misdemeanor in Alabama, but law enforcement, following Russell’s case, plans to ask lawmakers to strengthen penalties.

Russell, who faces charges, likely won’t receive jail time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Tuscaloosa Co. DA: Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms, defrocked Mobile priest found in Italy
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
Rep. Givan pushing for "Ebony Alert" to be established
AL lawmaker hopes Carlee Russell hoax doesn’t hurt chances of “Ebony Alert”