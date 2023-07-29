Carlee’s false report not the first. Here are others.

Carlee Russell’s lies shine a light on those who make false police reports.

Her case stands out because of the frantic search after family, friends, and authorities believed a man kidnapped her along a Birmingham metro interstate.

Bogus police reports are not unusual, though few get the attention Russell’s received.

This week, Florida police charged an 11-year-old girl after she claimed someone had abducted her 14-year-old friend.

The girl told law enforcement that a YouTube challenge inspired her to carry out the 911 hoax, which she believed “would be funny,” according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, CBS News reported.

In March, a woman told her family she had been the target of an attempted kidnapping in Dothan.

Police claim they wasted valuable resources investigating because video revealed the woman, who did not report the matter directly to officers, manufactured the story.

Her family stuck by her account.

On recent occasions, Dothan officers responded to false calls of shootings that left victims seriously wounded and for which they spent needless hours investigating.

Called “swatting,” false reports have become a fad nationwide.

In another Dothan incident about three years ago, a man called reported his son had shot a sibling in the head, and a few minutes later somebody made a similar call. Neither incident happened.

Making false police reports is a misdemeanor in Alabama, but law enforcement, following Russell’s case, plans to ask lawmakers to strengthen penalties.

Russell, who faces charges, likely won’t receive jail time.

