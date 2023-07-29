Advertise With Us
Demopolis police searching for missing woman

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WALA) - The Demopolis Police Department has release a statement regarding their search for a missing 80 year old woman.

The statement reads as follows:

“The Demopolis Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Marjorie Clark Eaves. Ms Eaves is a 80 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement. She was last seen on July 28, 2023 at approximately 9:00pm wearing a white sweater and black jeans in the area of Highway 43 South in Demopolis. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Marjorie Clark Eaves, please contact the Demopolis Police Department at 334-289-3073 or call 911.”

