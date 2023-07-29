George County Sheriff’s Office plead for murder suspect to turn himself in

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On March 31, 2023, the George County Sheriff’s Office took a report from family members of a missing person. Kayla Brooke Crawford (31) of Lucedale, MS, is described as a white female with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 125 pounds and standing approximately 5-feet-2-inches tall. Kayla also has several tattoos on her left side.

The last contact her family had with her was in late March of this year. GCSO Criminal Investigators and Deputies have spent the time since that report following up on any and all leads in this case, including working with other jurisdictions to locate and question known associates of Ms. Crawford and her family. Additionally, a ground search involving many different agencies was conducted in an attempt to locate the victim or any information as to her whereabouts.

Sheriff Keith Havard -- says they believe the body found July 21st in the Movella community is Kayla -- based on piercings and tattoos -- but are waiting on forensics to confirm it.

After an extensive investigation, on Thursday, July 27th, 2023, George County Sheriff’s Office Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for First Degree Murder for Kayla’s husband, Jacob Kyle McIntosh (32) of Lucedale, MS. McIntosh is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. He has several tattoos, including the words “Kayla” on his chest, “Jace” on his stomach, and “FTW” on his right arm.

McIntosh may be driving a black 2003 Harley Davidson Sportster 1200 with an AL license plate #180775M, registered to Kayla Crawford. He may have access to firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you encounter this individual, do not approach him and contact your local law enforcement office immediately. McIntosh has been entered as a Wanted Person on NCIC for this warrant, as well as a Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for Drug Court.

“We are not sure if he’s still local... We don’t know at this point... we don’t want to limit things. He may have gotten further out and be out of state. He was last seen earlier this week,” said Captain David Ray, George County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member of Kayla tells FOX 10 News at first they believed she was just missing, but says as more time went on -- they knew something wasn’t right. The family member also says they did not suspect Jacob. They also thanked the agencies and community members, who participated in search efforts to find Kayla.

“We want this to end peacefully. We want him to turn himself in -- would be the best thing. Viewing this -- turn yourself in and go through the process. Everyone is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law,” said Captain Ray.

Sheriff Keith Havard would like to thank all those individuals and agencies that continue to assist in this investigation, and he commends the hard work and dedication of the Investigators and Deputies who have spent countless man-hours following leads and sifting through information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

