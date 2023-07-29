MCSO confirms, defrocked Mobile priest found in Italy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement confirming the location of a former priest from Mobile and an 18 year old woman who was travelling with him.

The statement reads as follows

“On July 29, 2023, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirms that former Priest Alex Crow, and the young woman who traveled with him have both been located in Italy. A family member of the young woman went to Italy to locate her and found them both. The young woman stated she went with him on her own free will. " It appeared that they were staying in separate bedrooms and the young woman insisted that there was no intimate relationship,” says Sheriff Paul Burch. " The investigation is still open and we are still checking into a few matters, however, there does not appear to be any criminal charges.” Alex Crow left a letter with the Archdiocese stating he would never return to America. As of today, both he and the young woman remain in Europe.”

