Mobile police arrest 1 of several men accused of robbing teen at hotel party

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department said officers arrested one of the men who allegedly held up a teen at a local hotel earlier this month.

Investigators said Deangelo Knight was one of several men who robbed the 17-year-old at gunpoint at a party July 9 at the Fairfield Inn & Suites, 950 W. Interstate 65 Service Rd.

Police are still hunting for the other suspects.

Knight faces four charges including robbery, attempted assault, and shooting into two unoccupied vehicles.

