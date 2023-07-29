Advertise With Us
MPD: Man kicks in door, assaults victim after earlier altercation

Zacchaeus Williams
Zacchaeus Williams(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 37-year-old man who they say kicked in a door and assaulted another person early Friday morning.

Zacchaeus Williams of Mobile faces charges of harassment/harassing communications and first-degree burglary.

Officers responded to a burglary complaint at the 2000 block of McVay Drive North around 4:27 a.m. Friday. Police said that an altercation between the victim and Williams had taken place earlier and Williams later returned to the victim’s residence, kicked the door in and assaulted the victim. Officers found Williams still at the scene, police said.

Williams was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail and later released. His bond hearing is scheduled for Monday.

