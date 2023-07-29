Pensacola police investigate shooting that left 3 wounded

PENSACOLA, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police Department is investigating a shooting that wounded three people Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at Northwoods Apartments, 4041 E. Olive Rd., according to authorities.

Police responded to a local hospital around 4:52 p.m. after one of the victims drove there after being shot, authorities said.

Officers arriving at the scene found evidence of gunfire, police said.

The three victims are being treated, and their condition is unknown.

This is an active investigation, and more information will be provided as it is made available, police said.

