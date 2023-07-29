Record breaking heat expected

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Record-breaking heat is expected next week as the heat dome migrates our way once again. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90s on Sunday and to triple digits early next week. A heat advisory is already in effect for parts of our area today, and more heat advisories are expected next week.

The main concern for the next few days will be heat safety. If you have outdoor activities planned, you need to be prepared for the impacts of extreme heat. Frequent breaks in the shade and AC will be necessary, especially in the afternoon hours. Heat index values will climb to near 110 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Higher humidity will also provide the chance of isolated afternoon storms, which may provide some much-needed relief from the heat.

WEEKEND:

A heat advisory has been issued for the western half of the area until 7 p.m. Saturday, with heat indices expected near 105 degrees. Rain chances will stay in the 30 percent range both Saturday and Sunday. Any showers and storms will be sea breeze-driven, forming in the afternoon and dissipating around sunset.

Sunday looks to be significantly hotter than Saturday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s across the area. Another heat advisory is expected, as heat index values will once again be well into the triple digits.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Next week is looking incredibly hot as the heat dome builds into our area. Daytime temperatures will be near triple digits, and heat index values will be even higher. Rain chances will remain in the isolated to spotty category, so it is possible that you could be lucky enough to get a cooling rain shower at some point this week.

BEACHES:

The beach forecast is looking hot! This may be a good time to be in the water as there is a low risk for rip currents for the next few days. However, pay attention to local beach flags as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Remember to apply sunscreen regularly and stay in the shade during peak sun hours. The UV index this weekend is in the extreme category.

