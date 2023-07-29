Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce’s 10th Annual Kid’s Day set Saturday

TILLMAN”S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - The Southwest Mobile County Chamber of Commerce is working to make sure kids have everything they need for back to school.

The 10th Annual Kid’s Day will kick off Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center, 5055 Carol Plantation Rd.

The event is for children ages 12 and under. Free uniforms and school supplies are limited and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteers from across the community including the police and fire departments are expected to hand out backpacks to thousands of children. This year’s theme is “We All Scream for Ice-Cream” and the chamber plans to build Mobile’s largest ice cream sundae.

In addition to free school supplies, the event will also feature games, a petting zoo and a beach ball drop at noon. There will also be a helicopter landing.

Newly-elected District 6 Mobile City Council member Josh Woods said it’s something the community anticipates every year.

“It’ll be a lot of fun, real excited about that, and I can’t wait to see everybody,” Woods said.

About 130 volunteers are still needed to help hand out items. Those interested in volunteering can simply show up to help.

