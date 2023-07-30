City of Mobile celebrates official reopening of Broad Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Although it’s been open for quite some time, the city of Mobile and stakeholders gathered in downtown Saturday morning to celebrate the official reopening of the newly-revitalized Broad Street corridor.

For the past four years, various areas of Mobile have been closed for construction as the city worked on its Broad Street Revitalization project.

The initiative started in 2019 to reconnect several neighborhoods in downtown Mobile and make the city more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.

“Part of this project will ultimately include the MLK leg, then it also picks up from here and goes all the way to Brookley,” said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “So, it will connect to Brookley by the Bay. So that’s really the connectivity – Martin Luther King, Broad Street and Broad Street all the way to Brookley.”

Over the course of the project, old infrastructure was replaced, and more bike lanes were added.

To celebrate significant progress with construction, city officials hosted a 3.5-mile run Saturday at the intersection of Broad and Canal streets. There you’ll find a new roundabout, which opened to the public in 2021 and was designed to improve traffic flow and safety in the area.

“It is a great place, I mean, from a public safety standpoint, from a safety standpoint for you to be able to walk and ride your bike and not worry about some of the challenges that you may have otherwise riding your bike on the road,” Stimpson said.

Debbie McGowin works downtown and says she was very excited to hear about Broad Street reopening.

“I think it’s a great thing for the city. I know everyone that has been a part of this project has worked and it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

McGowin was among dozens of runners celebrating with her dog by her side. “I think it’s great. I think it’s exciting and everybody welcomes the fact that it’s back open, wide open and all the new improvements,” she said.

