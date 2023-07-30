First-ever Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Eastern Shore’s Teen crowned Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Talented young women across the community competed for the title of Miss Eastern Shore and Miss Eastern Shore’s Teen at Coastal Alabama Community College on Saturday.

The competition, a Miss Alabama preliminary, gives contestants the opportunity to compete in a variety of categories.

FOX10 News caught up with the regal, newly-crowned Miss Alabama, Brianna Burrell. She’s back in her hometown for the first time since she won the title in July.

“This is the first preliminary of Miss Eastern Shore and we’re super excited to be adding another title so another young lady can go and have that opportunity to compete for Miss Alabama next June. It’s a great way where we can add more representation and provide scholarships to people on the Gulf Coast,” said Burrell.

Four women competed in the ‘Miss’ category, while six ladies competed in the ‘Teen’ category.

“This organization is one that’s not just about glitz and glamour but it’s dedication and preparation that these girls prepare for to show their best selves on the stage,” Burrell explained.

She says the journey to any crown in the Miss Alabama program is not an easy task.

“There are 5 different categories of a private, 10 minute interview, talent, evening gown, onstage question, and health and fitness. So all of these scores are culminated and they will choose a 1st runner-up, second runner- up and a Miss and a Teen is going to be crowned tonight,” Burrell added.

But the judge’s roles... might be even harder. The caliber of talent wowed the audience all night.

FOX10′s own Lenise Ligon was the celebrity judge for Saturday’s competition.

“It’s a hard job, Ashlyn-- we’ve got so many beautiful and talented girls in our community and this is their moment to shine and what’s interesting is hearing all of the different platforms that they have and how they want to promote kindness, equity. It’s just been such an amazing experience listening to them and hearing how they want to make a difference,” said Lenise.

Lenise’s passion for pageants is fueled by her own experience. She says it’s something that prepared her to do what she loves every single day on FOX10.

“I was a little shy as a younger person and pageants really helped me to find my voice and you hear people talk about what pageants can do for you-- it helps you with your interviewing skills, public speaking skills, confidence,” she added.

Meanwhile, the competition marks Burrell’s last day in the Gulf Coast area before she leaves to continue her statewide mission furing her year as Miss Alabama.

“My community service initiative is called save a stem and it focuses on stem engagement of science, technology engineering and math for students of color and underfunded schools and it was birthed here in Mobile County and I am super excited to spread it across the state. But more specifically working with Mobile County and Baldwin County, making sure the partnerships they have for stem education are recurring but also expanding.”

Dru Bramblett took home the title of Miss Eastern Shore and Megan Kent walked away with the title of Miss Eastern Shore’s Teen,

