Advertise With Us
Hire One

Kids On The Go Back to School Bash

Backpacks, school supplies, and uniforms were available at the Kids On The Go Back to School...
Backpacks, school supplies, and uniforms were available at the Kids On The Go Back to School Bash.(Lee Peck FOX 10 News)
By Lee Peck
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From uniforms to school supplies and even backpacks -- “Kids On The Go” Transportation Services were once again making it easy for parents.

“We try to help the kids that need it the most,” explained Linda Washington, with Kids on the Go. “We just want to make sure -- they have everything they need. Because we don’t like bullying. We don’t kids being bullied because they don’t have school supplies. So we try to make sure the kids go back to school with at least the basics.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue, MPD, and Cops for Kids -- also showing up for the kids.

“My kids actually go here -- I’ve been volunteering for about five years now,” said Dekendra Steele.

Steele says Kids On The Go is not only a “home away from home” for her children -- but a true community partner.

“It kind of helps the parents bridge the gap. So this is very important because a lot of parents can’t afford school supplies and school clothes and you see she’s giving away it all -- so it’s a great place,” said Steele.

They’re always looking for volunteers and donations. If you would like to help -- contact them at 251-358-4533.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
Anglers reeled in a 1,019 pound tiger shark on day of of the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo.
Record-breaking 1,019 pound tiger shark reeled in at ADSFR!
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors

Latest News

Pensacola police investigate shooting that left 3 wounded
Kent Woods
ADOC seeking man who escaped from Mobile Work Release
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Michael Davis denied youthful offender status in January Tuscaloosa shooting
Crime scene tape
Woman charged in plot to kill former husband, an Auburn football player