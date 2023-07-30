Kids On The Go Back to School Bash

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From uniforms to school supplies and even backpacks -- “Kids On The Go” Transportation Services were once again making it easy for parents.

“We try to help the kids that need it the most,” explained Linda Washington, with Kids on the Go. “We just want to make sure -- they have everything they need. Because we don’t like bullying. We don’t kids being bullied because they don’t have school supplies. So we try to make sure the kids go back to school with at least the basics.”

Mobile Fire-Rescue, MPD, and Cops for Kids -- also showing up for the kids.

“My kids actually go here -- I’ve been volunteering for about five years now,” said Dekendra Steele.

Steele says Kids On The Go is not only a “home away from home” for her children -- but a true community partner.

“It kind of helps the parents bridge the gap. So this is very important because a lot of parents can’t afford school supplies and school clothes and you see she’s giving away it all -- so it’s a great place,” said Steele.

They’re always looking for volunteers and donations. If you would like to help -- contact them at 251-358-4533.

