Steamy & stormy Sunday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi there.

I’m FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Today will be sunny and HOT with temperatures reaching the mid-to-upper 90s. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the entire Gulf Coast, meaning feels-like temperatures will easily be soaring into the triple digits, with some areas feeling up to 112 degrees. We will stay sunny and dry heading closer to lunch, but rain chances will ramp up this afternoon. Rain chances are at 40% for today, with the best timing between 3-8 PM. Some storms could contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning.

Tonight, skies will calm, with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 70s. Calm southwest winds are expected overnight.

Tomorrow, there’s a slight (20%) chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Despite this possibility, the day is expected to be mostly sunny, and temperatures will soar to the mid-to-upper 90s and possibly over 100 degrees.

Rip current risks remain low for the next 3 days but remember to still be cautious. Some area lifeguards have already upgraded beach flags due to hidden rip currents, despite calm waters.

Tracking the tropics, there is one area we are monitoring with a high chance of development over the next 7 days. There is another with low chances (20%) over the next 7 days, off the coast of the Carolinas. Both features are expected to stay in the central Atlantic. We will continue to monitor and keep you updated.

Have a great day!

