Two fatalities in early Sunday morning shootings in Mobile. Police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into two early morning shooting incidents.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Sunday, July 30, 2023, at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of Burdette Drive in reference to a shooting involving a domestic altercation. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital and later died due to her injuries.

While investigating the initial scene, the officers received another call about shots fired at the 1000 block of Marengo Drive. There, they found a deceased 30-year-old male who appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Preliminary findings indicate that the female victim was shot during a verbal altercation with the male. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are gathering more information about the incident.

The names of the deceased will be released pending notification of next of kin.

If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.”

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.