Alabama, Colorado leaders react to Space Force decision

The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from...
The Biden Administration has stopped plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters from Colorado to Alabama.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
(WSFA) - Leaders from both Alabama and Colorado are beginning to react to news that President Joe Biden has reversed a decision made during the Trump administration to move the home of U.S. Space Command to Alabama. Biden has instead made the decision to keep it in Colorado, officials have confirmed.

Below are some of the statements released so far. More will be added as they become available.

COLORADO REACTION

