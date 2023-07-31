City of Fairhope reminds residents to conserve water

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Fairhope on Monday urged residents via its Facebook page to conserve water.

The city posted that 8.9 million gallons of water were used Sunday.

“We want to take this time to remind folks to conserve water,” the post reads. “If you must irrigate your lawn, please do so between the hours of midnight and 4 a.m. and do not allow water to puddle or run off.

“As a reminder the City of Fairhope is currently in Phase I of the water conservation plan. It is voluntary but should be taken seriously. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Fairhope Emergency Water Conservation Plan (City of Fairhope)

