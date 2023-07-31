Destigmatizing Hair Loss

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hair loss is an all-to-common condition, and often not discussed due to ongoing stigma men and women face. In fact, according to the American Hair Loss Association, by the age of 50, studies suggest 30-60% of women are affected by some degree of hair loss.

August is National Hair Loss Month, and as such, the perfect time to talk details about the condition as well as simple steps to help combat loss and work toward fuller, healthy hair.

Dr. Suchismita (Tia) Paul discusses:

Natural Solutions & Ingredient Upgrades – Dr. Paul will show/tell/discuss natural, drug-free supplemental treatments, and review shampoo, conditioning, serum, and scrub options that contain natural, nourishing ingredients for thicker-looking hair.

Routine Care – Dr. Paul will share her steps on how to create a haircare routine that optimizes growth.

Habits to Get Rid Of- Dr. Paul can discuss the most common mistakes people make when trying to grow their hair. (Note: To avoid overly branded advice, this tip does not need to include Viviscal Product)

Interview provided by Viviscal.

