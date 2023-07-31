Five reputed members of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ charged with defrauding Mobile banks

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five people accused of being members of a Florida-based organized crime ring face federal criminal charges that they ran a sophisticated bank fraud scheme, traveling across the country to cash fraudulent checks.

The alleged scheme involves the use of rental cars to quickly move from place to place, making it harder for law enforcement investigators to stop. At least three of the financial institutions alleged to have been defrauded are in Mobile, and a U.S. Postal Inspection Service agent based in the city began investigating in March.

The organization, according to court records, is known as the Felony Lane Gang. A criminal complaint alleges that the enterprise has been operating since at least 2015. The indictment accuses the five defendants of running a bank fraud scheme since 2017.

Those five defendants, charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, are Terrill Quinte Alexander, Francisco Emile Gabriel Barranco, Allen Russel Brookins, Francisco Vuediel Estevez and Crystal Marie Mitchell. They are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

A detention hearing was scheduled for Monday for Alexander, who was arrested in Andalusia.

The three Mobile banks named as victims in the indictment are Community Bank, River Bank and Trust and Trustmark Bank. The indictment alleges the following sequence of events:

Community Bank in Mobile. Alexander and Barranco stand accused of depositing a counterfeit and forged check from Ocean Bank on Feb. 28 for $4,800. The defendants then withdrew $1,500, according to the allegations. The Ocean Bank account belonged to a business identified in the indictment by the initials M8M. Authorities allege that the defendants used the stolen name, address, driver’s license number and Social Security number of a victim identified by the initials R.S.

Trustmark Bank in Mobile. Alexander and Brookins stand accused of depositing a $2,985 counterfeit check forged in the name of an organization identified as L.F.A. from a Chase account on March 21. As with the previous case, the defendants are charged with using stolen identity documents from a victim, identified by the initials L.C. The indictment alleges that the defendants withdrew the money that same day.

River Bank and Trust in Mobile. Alexander and Estevez stand accused of attempting to deposit a counterfeit and forged check of $3,158 drawn on a BB&T/Truist Bank account into River Bank on June 23. That same day, they deposited different forged and counterfeit checks in the amounts of $2,969 and $1,969 and then withdrew the cash, according to the allegations.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison. All but Mitchell also face aggravated identity theft charges, which carries a mandatory two-year sentence on top of whatever punishment they were to receive on the other offenses, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.