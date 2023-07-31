Advertise With Us
Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership program works to help military veterans get jobs after their service.

“The mission of Panhandle Warrior Partnership is to meet and create a relationship with all veterans that live here in the Panhandle and also create relationships with all of the resources that are available to those veterans,” Keith Manley, program lead said. “Most veterans don’t realize how may resources there are out there. So, what we try to do is create that relationship with both sides and then connect them in the middle with the idea that if we create higher quality of life for everyone, it’s a win-win situation.”

Veterans looking for more information on the Florida Panhandle Warrior Partnership Program can call the service line at 850-945-VETS.

“We’ll immediately contact you back and we’ll start working the process,” Manley said. “If it’s a job you need, or any other number of things, disability or what have you, we have people on location that will be able to help those things.”

To learn more about the Panhandle Warrior Partnership and its program, click HERE.

