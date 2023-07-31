Foley to receive one of 10 Safe Haven Baby Boxes in the state

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - In her first year as a State Representative, Donna Givens was able to introduce the Safe Haven Baby Box Bill which passed and was approved by Governor Kay Ivey. Even though the Bill called for the 10 largest cities in the state to provide the service, the city of Foley will be getting one.

Safe Haven Baby Box will be installed at Foley Fire Department Main Station on W. Myrtle Avenue (Hal Scheurich)

Alabama is the latest state to adopt legislation calling for Safe Haven Baby Boxes as an alternative to new mothers who are struggling with parenthood. Previously, new mothers could surrender their newborns to emergency medical personnel but had to do it within the first 72 hours of birth. House Bill 472 not only established the Baby Box program but gives the mother 45 days to make the often-difficult decision.

“That’s good too, you know, so if they can’t take care of the baby…they have a need, then there’s a safe place to put that baby,” said Kedra Kinney of Foley. “It’s looked after, and they’ll find a good home for it.”

Foley Fire Chief, Joey Darby pushed for Foley to be a recipient of one of the boxes. While not one of the ten most-populated cities, he and other city leaders felt strongly that Baldwin County should be part of the program and Foley just made sense.

“Baldwin County’s over two hundred and thirty thousand people. That ranks us up there as top three cities and you know, we’re a unique county,” explained Foley mayor, Ralph Hellmich. “We are very heavily…we are urbanized to some degree, so I think the committee took that into account and that’s why they placed it.”

The Safe Haven Baby Box Program uses climate-controlled, high-tech compartments for the baby to be placed in and offers anonymity to the parent. As soon as a baby is placed in the compartment, a notification goes out to those on shift so that the child gets attention right away. Kendra Kinney is a mother herself and is happy Foley will offer this life-changing option.

“Oh, yes. Definitely. Especially, yeah, just the concern for the babies and pro-life and saving those babies is super important,” Kinney said.

The city will work with engineers to incorporate the baby box into the city’s main fire station. The cost of the unit itself is $10,000 but the city doesn’t yet know what the total cost will be. It will be sometime after September before any action is taken.

