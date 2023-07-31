Advertise With Us
Gov. Reeves proclaims Aug. 1 Gold Star Children’s Day in Miss.

-
-(Associated Press)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves signed a proclamation designating Aug. 1 as Gold Star Children’s Day in Mississippi.

Reeves was joined by Gold Star children and military leaders in Mississippi for the proclamation signing. 

“Our nation and its principles have been defended throughout history by brave men and women who have willingly sacrificed their own well-being for the cause of freedom,” said Reeves. “This proclamation is intended to honor the brave children who lost mothers and fathers in service to our country. Thank you to all of Mississippi’s Gold Star children for your service to our state and nation.” 

The proclamation urges Mississippians to recognize, honor and pay special tribute to the children of fallen service members and encourages Mississippians to perform acts of service and goodwill in their communities to celebrate families whose loved ones have made the ultimate sacrifice for America’s freedom and prosperity.

To read the full proclamation, click HERE.

