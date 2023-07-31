Advertise With Us
Heat advisories will continue

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Another heat dome is parked across the Deep South. This will mean days of extreme heat.

Our Monday is heating up quickly and by lunchtime we were already in the low 90s. Temps will max out in the afternoon in the upper 90s and some spots may even get to 100.

Factor in the humidity and the heat index temps will climb to 107-110+. Due to that sweltering heat we are under another heat advisory for Monday.

A stray shower or storm could pop-up in the late afternoon. Rain chances are only 10-20%.

This pattern of extreme heat will continue all the way through the work week with exactly the same conditions.

Tropics: In the central Atlantic there is a tropical wave marching westward. The chances of development with this system is fairly high in a few days, but it will curve north and not bother anyone. There’s another tropical wave off the Carolinas, but it’s headed out to sea.

