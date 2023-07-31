MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A heat advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. this evening. Skies stay mostly clear overnight with lows in the mid 70′s. The heat backs off a little tomorrow thanks to slightly lower dewpoints.

Heat index values will be in the low 100′s on your Tuesday. The drier air also means we should be mainly dry.

Scattered storms return Wednesday through the weekend. Humidity levels rise and heat advisories may be issued again by the end of the week.

The tropics are fairly quiet. We are watching one area of low pressure that may become an organized system over the central Atlantic. This feature is not expected to affect our area.

