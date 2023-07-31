Advertise With Us
Inaugural Women’s Leadership Conference

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Inaugural Women’s Leadership Conference is on August 25, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The conference is about empowering and sharpening the mindset and skills of local women in leadership. Catered lunch will be served and attendees will have opportunities to network, shop, and win door prizes.

“Built for This” Women’s Leadership Conference

August 25

8am - 5pm

Gulfquest Maritime Museum

Tickets: www.saralandchamber.com

