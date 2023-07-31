Inaugural Women’s Leadership Conference
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Inaugural Women’s Leadership Conference is on August 25, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The conference is about empowering and sharpening the mindset and skills of local women in leadership. Catered lunch will be served and attendees will have opportunities to network, shop, and win door prizes.
“Built for This” Women’s Leadership Conference
August 25
8am - 5pm
Gulfquest Maritime Museum
Tickets: www.saralandchamber.com
