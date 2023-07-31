Advertise With Us
Inmate sentenced to 40 years after escaping MDOC 4 months before his release

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
Shunekndrick Huffman, 21
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - An escapee is headed back to prison after breaking out Mississippi Department of Corrections and kidnapping two people months before his release date.

Shunekndrick Huffman, 21, pled guilty to two counts of kidnapping. He was sentenced to 40 years behind bars.

He was serving a seven-year sentence with MDOC for aggravated assault and was scheduled to be released in December 2022.

Four months prior in August 2022, Huffman escaped on foot and broke into a nearby home, holding the homeowner and two daughters at gunpoint for several hours.

Huffman then stole one of the hostages’ cars before wrecking and taking off on foot toward the nearby Mississippi State Hospital campus.

Over a hundred local law enforcement officials surrounded the area, and Huffman was quickly apprehended after being found hiding inside a trash can near one of the campus homes.

