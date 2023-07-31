Advertise With Us
Hire One

It will be very hot and humid this week

By Michael White
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a very hot and humid week ahead so brace yourselves and make sure you’re planning to stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool. Highs will climb to the upper 90s with a “feel like” temperature of 110. We will see similar high temps all week long.

As for rain chances, there will be a few storms in the mix but we won’t see as much rain as we did on Sunday night. Rain coverage overall will be in the 20-40% range between now and Friday. No changes are expected this weekend.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances we’re tracking in the Atlantic. One of which has a very high probability of development but shouldn’t threaten the U.S.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms, defrocked Mobile priest found in Italy

Latest News

Morning Weather Update for Monday July 31, 2023
Morning Weather Update for Monday July 31, 2023
Weather outlook
Steamy & stormy Sunday
Weather outlook
Weather Outlook for Sunday July 30, 2023
Weather outlook
Record breaking heat expected