It will be very hot and humid this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s going to be a very hot and humid week ahead so brace yourselves and make sure you’re planning to stay hydrated and find ways to keep cool. Highs will climb to the upper 90s with a “feel like” temperature of 110. We will see similar high temps all week long.

As for rain chances, there will be a few storms in the mix but we won’t see as much rain as we did on Sunday night. Rain coverage overall will be in the 20-40% range between now and Friday. No changes are expected this weekend.

In the Tropics, we have two disturbances we’re tracking in the Atlantic. One of which has a very high probability of development but shouldn’t threaten the U.S.

