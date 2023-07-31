Lucedale man wanted in murder of his wife arrested in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Lucedale man wanted for the murder of his wife is in custody in Mobile.

Jacob Kyle McIntosh, 32, was arrested in Mobile County Monday morning, according to authorities.

On Friday, law enforcement officials announced a warrant for McIntosh’s arrest after human remains, thought to belong to his wife, were found a week prior on July 21.

George County officials in Mississippi began searching for the suspect accused of murdering his wife, 31-year-old Kayla Brooke Crawford, who had been missing since march.

Officials believe the remains found near the Movella community are Crawford’s, but they were waiting on official forensic confirmation.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard says 32-year-old Jacob Kyle McIntosh was arrested in Mobile County, Alabama, Monday morning. He was wanted in the murder of his wife, Kayla Brooke Crawford. (George County Sheriff's Department)

