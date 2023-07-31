Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man arrested on attempted sexual battery

Clark is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and was transported to Bay County Jail.
Clark is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and was transported to Bay County Jail.(Springfield Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Alabama man is in custody after police say he tried to sexually assault someone.

On Saturday, Springfield Police say they responded to an open line 911 call at the 3500 block of St. Johns Street. The caller reportedly was not responding to the 911 operator but could be heard telling a man they were on the phone with a friend.

Officers say the caller was eventually located in a wooded area, and a white male, identified as 43-year-old Joseph Keith Clark, was seen running from the scene.

SPD determined Clark had allegedly attempted to sexually batter the victim, and the victim fought off Clark and called emergency services.

With assistance from Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Parker Police, Clark was located later a short distance away.

Clark is facing charges of attempted sexual battery and was transported to Bay County Jail.

Anyone with any more information in this case is asked to contact Investigator Gabriel May at 850-872-7545, or anonymously at 850-785-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson poses for a picture during a 2023 visit to...
Retired FOX10 Chief Meteorologist John Edd Thompson attacked on 81st birthday
U.S. Marshalls looking for Tesean James after day-long manhunt
Authorities call off urgent manhunt in Mobile
Local priest under investigation
Archdiocese of Mobile announces now-defrocked priest ‘abandoned his assignment’
Carlee Russell mugshot from the Hoover City Jail
Carlee Russell turns herself in to the Hoover City Jail, charged with 2 misdemeanors
Alex Crow
MCSO confirms former Mobile priest found in Italy

Latest News

Jacob Kyle McIntosh and Kayla Brooke Crawford
Lucedale man wanted in murder of his wife arrested in Mobile County
Lucedale man wanted in murder of his wife arrested in Mobile County
Lucedale man wanted in murder of his wife arrested in Mobile County
MCPSS Learning Launch conference is underway
MCPSS Learning Launch conference is underway
FOX10 News Logo
Watch FOX10 News LIVE
The Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo
The Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo