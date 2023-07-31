Mayor Stimpson tours high-end public safety training facility, brings ideas back home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson is meeting with the mayors of Alabama’s largest cities.

They call themselves the ‘Big 10′. Their main goal is to address the Alabama’s most important issues and create a safer, better state.

This week, they met in Dothan. All 10 leaders toured the Wiregrass Public Safety Training Center that first opened in 2020. Since then, the facility has equipped police, firefighters, paramedics and other first responders from across all agencies with the skills they need to succeed.

The 23-million dollar facility includes simulators that mimic emergency situations first responders are likely to face.

A five-story drill tower and Class A burn building give firefighters live fire training opportunities.

There’s even a railroad car training area and propane fire props to recreate the challenges of hazardous materials and industrial accidents.

Mobile’s own Mayor Stimpson was impressed by his tour of the space on Sunday. He said he’d like to see the same kind of training and technology in the Port City.

“Until you see it, you can’t really picture it in your mind because we have a fire tower in Mobile,” said Mayor Stimpson. “The fire tower in the Mayor’s mind looks like-we have a fire tower, why do we need anymore? You come here and see what the fire tower can look like and you say ‘oh now I get it.’ So there’s a whole lot of things here.”

“All of us have bits and pieces and all of us see something we’d like to have,” he added.

The Alabama Big 10 Mayor’s Conference wraps up tomorrow and they’ll meet later again this year. They meet quarterly.

