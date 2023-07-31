MPD investigating carjacking of a pizza delivery driver

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are looking for a suspect involved in the carjacking of a pizza delivery driver on Sunday, July 30.

Police said they responded to the Papa John’s restaurant located at 5212 Cottage Hill Road at 7:50 p.m. and discovered the victim was on his way to deliver a pizza when he was approached by a male subject who demanded the food.

The subject then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and assaulted him multiple times before fleeing in the victims vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

