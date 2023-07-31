Advertise With Us
Pet of the Week: Charlotte

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Meet this week’s Pet of the Week – Charlotte!

Charlotte is around 3 years old and arrived at the City of Mobile Animal Shelter about 8 months ago.

“She’s a super great girl, she’s very dog-friendly, she loves the kids,” Ceymone King, Animal Placement Specialist for the City of Mobile said.

If you’re interested in fostering Charlotte or becoming a foster parent, you can get more information HERE.

