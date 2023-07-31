Advertise With Us
The Port City Shoot Out & Car Show

By Joe Emer
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Port City Shoot Out and Car Show is a two day event set for Friday, August 4th and Saturday, August 5th. The event will take place at the US 90 Dragway in Irvington.

Event promoter Martina Moore joined us on Studio10 to tell us all about it! The event will feature race cars from all over the country. Cash prizes will be awarded to participants.

Below is a schedule of events they sent to FOX10:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4th 6PM-10PM, TEST –N- TUNE NIGHT

-Meet & Greet: The public is invited to come out and meet the drivers and get a look at the race cars.

-Tent Party with food, fun and music

-Registration $40

-Admission $20, Kids 12 & under are free

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th 9AM-11PM

(4) CLASSES OF DRAG RACING COMPETITION:

1. 26″ Big rim cars

2. Small tire slick cars

3. 24″ slick cars

4. Daily driver drag race

-Car Show Featuring the hottest cars, trucks, motorcycles, jeeps and show-stopping 18-wheelers

-Live entertainment, food, fn, music, DJ Tech, Playstation games

-Bikini contest: $1,000 cash prize

For event info and more visit:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1211888246175988

