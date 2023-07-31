Advertise With Us
Prichard PD investigating homicide

(MGN)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard Police said they are investigating a homicide from Friday, July 28 at the 900 block of Marengo Drive.

Police said they were called to the location at 4:30 p.m. in reference to a one shot call and discovered Demarcus Benjamin, 37, had been shot once and was pronounced deceased after being checked by EMS.

Investigators determined that Benjamin may have been accompanied by a black female subject and two black male subjects, one possibly 18-19 years old and the 30-40 years old, according to authorities.

Officials said the two male subjects fled in the victims vehicle which has since been located and is being processed.

The two male subjects have not been located, according to police.

